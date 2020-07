With the increasing demand for hygiene products amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, Godrej Consumer Products has extended its hygiene portfolio to cover personal, home, and kitchen categories. The company has launched 12 products including soaps, face masks, fruit & veggie wash and dish wash under the three broad hygiene categories.

"The aspiration is to grow Godrej Protekt 7-8x and make it a Rs 500 crore brand in the next three years," said Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, GCPL.

Godrej Protekt, the range of hygiene products from GCPL, has also partnered with the Indian Railways' Central Railway to improve the hygiene levels of passengers and staff. A total of 2 lakh products will be used for the program and will reach 400 local and long-distance trains.