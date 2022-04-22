Future-RIL deal: Many PSBs vote against it over lack of clarity on debt repayment, valuation

Prominent Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have voted against the proposed deal of Future Retail (FRL) with Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), sources told CNBC-TV18 on Friday, after the voting process came to an end on Thursday.

However, the bondholders' decision was still unclear, leaving a possibility of a them swinging the voting outcome.

According to the sources, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, State Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda are among the lenders that have voted against the deal.

The sources, who did not want to be named, added that the banks are against the Rs 24,713 crore deal due to lack of assurance from RRVL on debt repayment and deal valuation after renegotiation.

CNBC-TV18 had on Thursday reported on banks viewing FRL's proposed deal with RRVL unfavourably due to lack of clarity on certain levels.

"We are not privy to negotiations between Future and Reliance, and after the store takeover, we want comfort from Reliance that it will settle dues,” a senior executive at a large public sector bank had told CNBC-TV18 earlier.

Another banker expressed reservations that the value of the deal may come down significantly as over 800 of Future Retail’s stores have already been taken over by Reliance, which leaves no clarity as to how RIL may value the deal.

The voting was conducted as per an order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) issued on February 28 after the Supreme Court allowed Future Group companies to convene a meeting of shareholders, and secured and unsecured creditors to seek their approval for the deal.

Future Retail owes over Rs 17,000 crore to lenders including Bank of India, SBI, BoB, Union Bank, and Axis Bank.

After a series of defaults by Future Retail even after a one-time debt restructuring package was approved by lenders, Bank of India last week filed an insolvency petition against the company at the National Company Law Tribunal to recover dues.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.