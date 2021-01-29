Future Group's Kishore Biyani writes to employees, says Amazon creating ruckus

As the legal battle between Future Retail and Amazon continues to drag out, Future Group chairman Kishore Biyani wrote to employees of the company in a bid to allay fears.

Biyani compared Amazon to Greek king Alexander, and said the company is relentless in attacking Future Retail, the Board of Directors, lenders, and promoters. Furthermore, he claimed Amazon is unsparing of even his father, uncle and children.

"The stated and evident policy of vexatious litigation and harassment makes one wonder about the similarity in ruthless ambition to scorch the earth akin to the Greek Alexander - after all, they are inspired to name their product as Alexa," Biyani wrote.

Explaining to employees the reason behind the sale of its retail, wholesale and logistics business to Reliance Retail, Biyani wrote that the financial crisis that the retail sector saw due to the coronavirus pandemic left them with no choice but to enter into a deal with Reliance Industries.

"This deal with Reliance meets our objective of providing stability and security for our people, vendors, landlords and lenders. I chose this option despite the fact that this means there is no gain for the promoters, in fact we are losing business that was painstakingly created with you all over the last three decades," he said.

Biyani also wrote that Amazon is "playing the dog in the manger", as it is “going all out to create a ruckus through a concerted and coordinated media campaign".

"Their only objective is to create confusion about the deal with Reliance, hoping to disrupt us, and create greater confusion and uncertainty around the future for our ecosystem. For reasons we never believed earlier but quite evident today, this battle is about ownership of the Indian customer at any cost," he wrote.

However, Biyani assured employees that the company is on a firm legal footing, vindicated by the approvals that the deal has received from Competition Commission of India (CCI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and the stock exchanges.

"I can fully empathise with you and your family feeling stressed, worried and anxious, reading about the frequent articles in the media and the toll that this uncertainty and delay must be taking on your families. However, let me assure you that we are on firm legal footing," he wrote.

In August 2020, Future Group signed an agreement to sell its retail, wholesale and logistics business to Reliance Retail by way of a slump sale for Rs 24,713 crore.

Three months after the deal, Amazon approached the Singapore Arbitration Centre (SIAC) against the deal in October and won an interim award in its favour. The emergency arbitrator barred the Future Retail-Reliance Retail deal in an interim award. A final ruling by the arbitrator in the matter is pending. Meanwhile, both companies have been engaged in a legal battle in the Delhi High Court.

Amazon’s objection stems from its deal with Future Coupons. In August 2019, Amazon picked up a 49 percent stake in Future Coupons, which is the promoter entity of Future Retail.