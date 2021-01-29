Retail Future Group's Kishore Biyani writes to employees, says Amazon creating ruckus Updated : January 29, 2021 11:01 PM IST Biyani wrote that the financial crisis that the retail sector saw due to the coronavirus pandemic left them with no choice but to enter into a deal with Reliance. Biyani also wrote that Amazon is "playing the dog in the manger", as it is “going all out to create a ruckus through a concerted and coordinated media campaign". Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply