Future Group seeks Supreme Court's nod for Reliance deal

The Future Group has sought the Supreme Court's approval to proceed with its deal with Reliance Retail.

The deal is in dispute before the SC, with e-commerce giant Amazon, Inc. claiming that the Future Group had violated their contract by entering into a deal worth Rs 24,500 crore to sell its assets to Reliance Retail.

In a petition before the apex court, Future Group submitted that the SC has already reserved passing final orders--protecting Amazon's interests by doing so--and that it should be allowed to secure shareholder approval.

Future Group stated that approval was necessary from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for this deal to move forward. It further submitted that the process to finalise the deal was a lengthy one, and could take months to reach final stages.

It argued that no harm will be caused if the deal is allowed to proceed till the penultimate stage pending final approval and accused Amazon of trying to paralyse the process.

Future Group further said Future Retail Limited (FRL) is under immense pressure from lenders, who are threatening bankruptcy proceedings.

