Future Group lays off around 400 employees as it scales down Retail 3.0 venture, says report
Updated : January 20, 2020 09:30 AM IST
By 2019, Future Group decided to massively scale down its digital strategy due to the slowdown in retail spends and delays in proposed investments in the e-commerce venture
The Kishore Biyani-led Future Group carried layoffs in the last few months across roles in sales, product development, marketing and ground operations.
