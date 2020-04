Kishore Biyani-led Future Group is looking at ways to manage its debt as the nationwide lockdown combined with a steep fall in its share prices are hurting its ability to repay loans.

Senior banking executives aware of the talks have told CNBC-TV18 on the condition of anonymity that Future Group is looking to avail additional credit under the COVID-19 emergency credit lines announced by various banks, which allow corporates to borrow a certain portion (usually 10 percent) of its existing working capital limit to tide over liquidity mismatches in the wake of the health crisis.

In addition, the group is also looking to avail relief under the moratorium benefit announced by the Reserve Bank on March 27, said an executive from another large lender to the company. A handful of lenders, including its key lender Bank of India, has already allowed the company three months of deferment on loan repayment under this facility, the person quoted above said.

With repayment pressure mounting, the company has also initiated talks with its lenders to restructure its debt, two people aware of the discussions confirmed to CNBC-TV18.

“Yes restructuring talks have started but they are at a very early stage now. We are looking at restructuring the debt of at least two of its operating companies, including Future Retail & Future Lifestyle,” an executive from a large public sector bank said on the condition of anonymity. He said that the only route to restructure debt is through RBI’s June 7 circular on the resolution of stressed assets. “We are looking at a mix of asset monetisation, fund infusion, and essentially a longer repayment period for the debt,” the person added.