Future Consumer, the consumer products arm of Future Group, has forayed into healthy snacking with the launch of Terra Chips in India. This launch of the gluten-free vegetable chips is part of its joint venture with American foods company Hain Celestial that it entered into in 2017. Terra Chips was slated to be launched last year, but was delayed amid the pandemic.

Terra Chips are currently available in India as an imported item and are priced at a premium of around Rs 400 for a 150 gram pack. Future Consumer, however, will be manufacturing these chips in India at its Tumakuru plant in Karnataka.

The company said that this will bring down the cost by 150 percent. The chips, that will hit the markets starting March 8, will be priced at Rs 70 for a 60-gram pack and will be launched in three flavours. At the Tumkur plant, the company claims it ramped up production capabilities to manufacture products of Hain Celestial as per the American brand's standards. The facility will manufacture Terra not just for the India market, but for various other countries as well.

Future Consumer entered into a JV with Hain Celestial in 2017 and said that it will manufacture, market and distribute natural and organic products in various categories including snacks, plant-based beverages and food for toddlers and children under various Hain Celestial brands including Terra, Garden of Eatin', Sensible Portions, Dream and Earth's Best.

Future Consumer sells food brands such as Tarty Treat, Golden Harvest, Sangi's Kitchen, Karmiq; homecare brands such as Clean Mate, Care Mate, and beauty brands such as Kara, ThinkSkin, among others.

Terra Chips is the company's first product launch in over a year after parent Future Group lost over Rs 7,000 crore in just the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic where it was forced to close its stores amid lockdown restrictions.

This then forced the conglomerate to sell its retail, wholesale and logistics business to Reliance Retail by way of a slump sale for Rs 24,713 crore. Future Group is currently engaged in a legal battle with Amazon, which has objected to the deal. The matter is now being heard in the Supreme Court. At the last hearing, the court has barred the National Company Law Tribunal from passing any orders with respect to the scheme of arrangement between Future Retail and Reliance Retail.

However, Future Consumer, under which the company sells its FMCG brands is not part of the sale and continues to operate under Future Group.