Future Consumer and Amazon tie up for online distribution

Amazon Retail India Private Limited (ARIPL) has entered into a long-term agreement with Future Consumer Limited (FCL) for the distribution of the latter's portfolio of brands online.

Through this agreement, Future Consumer will build an online channel and offer brands to millions of Amazon’s customers.

Future Consumer has brands and products in multiple categories ranging from food to home care to beauty space. Tasty Treat for snacks, Voom for fabric care, Dreamery for dairy, Karmiq for dry fruits, Mother Earth for organic staples, Kara for personal care are among the company's brands.

Future Consumer said that it will be working closely with Amazon to develop marketing and promotion initiatives and use Amazon’s technical expertise and resources to increase the reach of its brands.

“The collaboration with Amazon will expand the reach of our brands to new sets of customers on Amazon India’s online marketplace....Our distinct portfolio of brands catering to aspirational categories will be an excellent addition to Amazon’s offerings, hence we believe this is a win-win agreement,” said Ashni Biyani, Managing Director, Future Consumer Limited.

“As ARIPL ramps up its presence for online retail on Amazon.in, we continue to look for ways to expand the selection for our customers. We are delighted to have Future Consumer’s strong brand portfolio added in, such as Golden Harvest and Desi Atta for staples, ready to eat food from Tasty Treat and dry fruits from Karmiq," said Sameer Khetarpal, Director, ARIPL.