Retail
Future Consumer and Amazon tie up for online distribution
Updated : January 06, 2020 10:25 AM IST
Through this agreement, Future Consumer will build an online channel and offer brands to millions of Amazon’s customers.
Future Consumer said that it will be working closely with Amazon to develop marketing and promotion initiatives and use Amazon’s technical expertise and resources to increase the reach of its brands.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more