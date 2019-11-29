FSSAI to tighten noose around companies over misleading ads
Updated : November 29, 2019 12:36 PM IST
The FSSAI is in the process of forming a committee of internal and external experts, consisting of members from the advertising and food and regulatory space, which will be screening advertisements across television, digital and print mediums.
The objective of the screening process will be to check the credibility of claims by companies, said the sources.
