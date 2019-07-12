From water tankers, to water bottles: how Chennai's drought has hit the F&B market
Updated : July 12, 2019 05:32 PM IST
Depleting water supply has forced restaurants, hotels and coffee shops to rely on private water tankers to supply water to their establishments.
On Tuesday, the CMWSSB reported that Chennai’s reservoir levels had depleted to just 17 million cubic feet, out of a total capacity of 11,257 million cubic feet.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more