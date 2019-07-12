In association with
From water tankers, to water bottles: how Chennai's drought has hit the F&B market

Updated : July 12, 2019 05:32 PM IST

Depleting water supply has forced restaurants, hotels and coffee shops to rely on private water tankers to supply water to their establishments.
On Tuesday, the CMWSSB reported that Chennai’s reservoir levels had depleted to just 17 million cubic feet, out of a total capacity of 11,257 million cubic feet.
From water tankers, to water bottles: how Chennai's drought has hit the F&B market
