From warehouses to kirana: Flipkart onboards 27K stores to meet demand during festive season
Updated : September 10, 2019 08:51 AM IST
Flipkart said the move will add to its existing supply chain capabilities and help it reach out to millions of new consumers during the upcoming festive event.
Flipkart already has a large supply chain network, currently delivering over one million shipments everyday across almost all of the pincodes in the country.
The nation-wide kirana onboarding started about six months ago, undertaken keeping in mind the massive scale of the upcoming festive season.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more