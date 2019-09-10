#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Business

From warehouses to kirana: Flipkart onboards 27K stores to meet demand during festive season

Updated : September 10, 2019 08:51 AM IST

Flipkart said the move will add to its existing supply chain capabilities and help it reach out to millions of new consumers during the upcoming festive event.
Flipkart already has a large supply chain network, currently delivering over one million shipments everyday across almost all of the pincodes in the country.
The nation-wide kirana onboarding started about six months ago, undertaken keeping in mind the massive scale of the upcoming festive season.
From warehouses to kirana: Flipkart onboards 27K stores to meet demand during festive season
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Gold prices drop Rs 300; silver tumbles Rs 1,400

Gold prices drop Rs 300; silver tumbles Rs 1,400

Starting April 1, 2019 retail loans to be pegged to external benchmarks, says RBI

Starting April 1, 2019 retail loans to be pegged to external benchmarks, says RBI

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1300! How this stock eroded 98% investor wealth in just 1 year

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1300! How this stock eroded 98% investor wealth in just 1 year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV