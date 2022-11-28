English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeretail News

The 45-year old founder of Manyavar is worth over Rs 30,000 crore

The 45-year old founder of Manyavar is worth over Rs 30,000 crore

The 45-year old founder of Manyavar is worth over Rs 30,000 crore
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 28, 2022 6:32:36 PM IST (Updated)

Ravi Modi started Vedant Fashions in 2002 in Kolkata, West Bengal, to manufacture traditional Indian garments. The brands under the company include Manyavar, Manthan, Twamev, Mebav and Mohey.

Ravi Modi, the 45-year-old founder of Vedant Fashions, is the 50th richest person in India. Twenty years after he started the Indian ethnic wear manufacturing brand, Modi has a net worth of Rs 30,286.5 crore, according to the Forbes' India's 100 Richest List. He is also the 791st richest person in the world.

Recommended Articles

View All
Laid-off employees may get severance pay — Know how it is taxed and exemptions available

Laid-off employees may get severance pay — Know how it is taxed and exemptions available

IST3 Min(s) Read

Banks can now sell up to 9 insurance policies — Here's what it means for policyholders

Banks can now sell up to 9 insurance policies — Here's what it means for policyholders

IST3 Min(s) Read

Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?

Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read


Modi started Vedant Fashions in 2002 in Kolkata, West Bengal, to manufacture traditional Indian garments. He named the business after his only son Vedant, who is now the chief marketing officer of the company. Meanwhile, his wife Shilpi is on the company's board.
Vedant Fashions is the parent company of Manyavar, which is a leader in the branded Indian celebration and wedding wear market, and has a presence across the country. Other brands under Vedant Fashions include Manthan, Twamev, Mebav and Mohey.
The cut-off for this year's 100 richest Indians was a net worth of $1.9 billion, nearly the same as last year's cut-off of $1.94 billlion. The company has a revenue of USD 85 million. It has more than 600 stores across India and 11 stores at international locations at present.
The company made a strong debut on the stock market exchanges in February this year. On its listing day, its shares opened at Rs 935 apiece on NSE, a premium of eight percent over the issue price of Rs 866. On BSE, the stock began its journey at Rs 936 apiece.
The company recorded a 24.31 percent increase in net sales in the September quarter at Rs 241.96 crore, from the previous year's Rs. 194.65 crore. Its quarterly net profit too increased 32.05 percent from Rs 52.22 crore last September to Rs 68.96 in this fiscal's second quarter. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 26.79 percent from last year's Rs 96.83 crore to Rs. 122.77 crore in the second quarter this fiscal.
Shares of Vedant Fashions on Monday ended 2.7 percent lower on BSE at Rs 1,350.60 apiece.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

forbes rich listVedant Fashions

Previous Article

GATE 2023 examination schedule released: Check details

Next Article

Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar becomes one of top 50 richest people in India

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng