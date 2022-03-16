0

Footfalls at 90-92% of pre-COVID levels; seeing good Holi season: V-Mart Retail

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Lalit Agarwal, founder and MD of V-Mart Retail, said that the company is seeing a good Holi season and also expects decent summer sales. 

V-Mart Retail on Wednesday said that the company's footfalls are back to 90-92 percent of the pre-COVID levels with aspirational consumption seeing a strong bounceback.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Lalit Agarwal, founder and MD of V-Mart Retail, said that the company is seeing a good Holi season and also expects decent summer sales.
The company has taken a price hike of 18-20 percent for the spring-summer collection as input inflation still remains at elevated levels.
"There may be some impact of higher prices on demand," said Agarwal.
