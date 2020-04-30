  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

Food for Thought: Survival of the restaurant industry in the times and post-corona

Updated : April 30, 2020 07:52 PM IST

There has not been a more challenging time for the restaurant industry in India, to the point that its mere survival is a question now.
With the social distancing norms and change in consumer behaviour, it will take anywhere between 12 to 18 months for the restaurant sector to significantly recover.
Food for Thought: Survival of the restaurant industry in the times and post-corona

You May Also Like

Reliance Industries announces 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 per share; first in three decades

Reliance Industries announces 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 per share; first in three decades

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

Samsung beats Huawei in Q1 global 5G smartphone battle

Samsung beats Huawei in Q1 global 5G smartphone battle

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement