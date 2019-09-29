Business

Following PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' lead, Paytm Mall to collect surplus goods from people to deliver to the needy

Updated : September 29, 2019 02:28 PM IST

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lead of 'delivery-in' and 'delivery-out' during his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, Paytm Mall will begin a program to collect excess goods from people across the country and deliver them to the needy this festive season.

Sharma said that his firm plans to cover a hundred cities and towns across the country.