Following PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' lead, Paytm Mall to collect surplus goods from people to deliver to the needy

Updated : September 29, 2019 02:28 PM IST

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lead of 'delivery-in' and 'delivery-out' during his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, Paytm Mall will begin a program to collect excess goods from people across the country and deliver them to the needy this festive season.
Sharma said that his firm plans to cover a hundred cities and towns across the country.
The development comes after the prime minister in his latest Mann Ki Baat broadcast urged his countrymen to use this festive season not just as an opportunity to receive gifts but also to deliver them to the needy.
