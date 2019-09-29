Business
Following PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' lead, Paytm Mall to collect surplus goods from people to deliver to the needy
Updated : September 29, 2019 02:28 PM IST
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lead of 'delivery-in' and 'delivery-out' during his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, Paytm Mall will begin a program to collect excess goods from people across the country and deliver them to the needy this festive season.
Sharma said that his firm plans to cover a hundred cities and towns across the country.
The development comes after the prime minister in his latest Mann Ki Baat broadcast urged his countrymen to use this festive season not just as an opportunity to receive gifts but also to deliver them to the needy.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more