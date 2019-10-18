Business
FMCG firms to remain in slow lane as rural consumption hits 7-year low, says Nielsen
Updated : October 18, 2019 11:16 AM IST
Nielsen has retained its annual growth forecast for 2019 for the FMCG market at 9-10 percent.
Rural India, which contributes 36 per cent to overall FMCG spends, has had its worst performance in seven years.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more