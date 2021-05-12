FMCG sector grew 9.4% in January-March quarter led by staples, indulgence categories: NielsenIQ Updated : May 12, 2021 04:05:33 IST FMCG majors like Britannia Industries and Dabur India said they see an impact on discretionary purchase due to the second wave of coronavirus across the country. Dabur CEO anticipates that consumers could shun discretionary purchases leading to an impact on its discretionary product portfolio. Published : May 12, 2021 04:05 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply