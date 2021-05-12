FMCG sector grew 9.4% in January-March quarter led by staples, indulgence categories: NielsenIQ

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry grew by 9.4 percent in the January to March quarter of 2021 on the back of growth in staples, essential non-foods, and indulgence categories, data from consumer intelligence firm NielsenIQ showed.

The FMCG industry had started to see a recovery in consumer demand from the October-December quarter as economies opened up post the first wave of COVID-19.

According to NielsenIQ, there was a uniform consumption growth of around 4.5 percent for both foods and non-foods in the quarter compared to the same period last year. The foods basket got a further boost from pricing uptick mainly in staples categories like edible oils and packaged tea.

As discretionary consumption picked up, non-staple foods categories such as biscuits, coffee, cheese, ketchup, etc. also grew on the back of increased in-home consumption. This was also evidenced by FMCG majors such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd, who said it saw a recovery in discretionary spending as more people stepped out, which in turn boosted the company’s earnings in Q4.

However, with the second wave seeing a higher number of cases and localised lockdowns across the country, discretionary spending is likely to be impacted going forward.

Diptanshu Ray, NielsenIQ South Asia lead said in a statement that the beginning of the second quarter (April-June) may bring some new dimensions, as the situation is dynamic across the country.

Further, FMCG majors like Britannia Industries and Dabur India said they see an impact on discretionary purchase due to the second wave of coronavirus across the country.

Dabur CEO Mohit Malhotra said during the post-earnings call that as people stay home and outdoor activity is restricted, the company anticipates that consumers could shun discretionary purchases leading to an impact on its discretionary product portfolio.

Companies are also shifting focus away from discretionary categories while focusing on essentials. Traditional trade channels, which represent Kirana and mom-and-pop stores continued to grow, registered 11.3 percent growth against 8 percent in the December quarter, NielsenIQ data showed.

Modern trade, however, saw some sequential recovery but continued to see a decline in growth of 8.3 percent in the March quarter, also because of a higher base of 2020. Modern trade represents supermarkets and large-format stores.

However, with rising cases, restricted timings, and localised lockdowns, both traditional trade, and modern trade stand impacted in the second wave. Also, FMCG companies have flagged supply chain disruptions.

Britannia managing director Varun Berry said in a post-earnings call that the company has been asking salespeople not to go to the market due to the severity of the second wave, which could see an impact on distribution.

Marico Ltd managing director and chief executive officer Saugata Gupta said there are supply chain issues arising due to limited hours of grocery stores.

On the modern trade front too, DMart said in its Q4 earnings release that it has seen significant disruptions from March 2021 in-store operations as restrictions and local level enforcements have become much stricter.

"More than 80 percent of our stores are operating for a significantly lower number of hours (not exceeding four hours per day) or are even shut for operations for one to weeks or shut on weekends. These shutdowns are having an adverse and severe impact on our revenues," DMart said.

At a time like this, FMCG retailers are rethinking their assortment play, NielsenIQ said. Retailers are now dealing with a lesser number of SKUs per category and are stocking a lesser number of units for each SKU they are dealing in.

"Now with the second wave lockdowns spreading across the country, it will be critical for the manufacturers, retailers, and planners to gauge the interplay of channels, especially in the metropolitan cities, and plan with agility," Sameer Shukla, customer success leader, NielsenIQ South Asia said.

Ecommerce, however, continued to grow even as it tapered off the peak it saw in the July-September quarter in 2020. However, Nielsen said with lockdowns resurfacing, and with last-mile delivery boost up, the ecommerce channel will continue to be dynamic.