  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail

FMCG sector grew 9.4% in January-March quarter led by staples, indulgence categories: NielsenIQ

Updated : May 12, 2021 04:05:33 IST

FMCG majors like Britannia Industries and Dabur India said they see an impact on discretionary purchase due to the second wave of coronavirus across the country.
Dabur CEO anticipates that consumers could shun discretionary purchases leading to an impact on its discretionary product portfolio.
FMCG sector grew 9.4% in January-March quarter led by staples, indulgence categories: NielsenIQ
Published : May 12, 2021 04:05 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Vodafone Idea adds subscribers for the 1st time since Oct 2019, Airtel under pressure post Africa numbers

Vodafone Idea adds subscribers for the 1st time since Oct 2019, Airtel under pressure post Africa numbers

PM CARES Fund approves procurement of 1.5 lakh Oxycare systems developed by DRDO

PM CARES Fund approves procurement of 1.5 lakh Oxycare systems developed by DRDO

UK economy shrinks by only 1.5% in Q1 despite lockdown

UK economy shrinks by only 1.5% in Q1 despite lockdown

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement