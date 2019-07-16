cnbctv-18 budget 2019
FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

Updated : July 16, 2019 01:27 PM IST

The pace of growth in rural India has moderated from 1.7-1.8X urban growth some quarters ago to same as urban growth currently.
Barring some margin expansion owing to lower crude prices, not much is expected to change in Q1FY20 from Q4FY19.
In fact, majority of the street believes even Q2FY20 is likely to be a quarter of low growth.
