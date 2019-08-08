Retail
FMCG industry call FSSAI's nutrient thresholds 'impractical'
Updated : August 08, 2019 11:35 AM IST
India's fast-moving consumer good (FMCG) industry has termed the nutrient thresholds set by the FSSAI in its new draft guidelines as “impractical,” sources told CNBC-TV18.
The FMCG industry, in its representation to the FSSAI, has proposed to delete the ‘HFSS’ definition mentioned by the regulator.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more