FMCG firm DS Group awarded with LEED certification for green building

The Dharampal Satyapal Group's (DS Group) headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, for being a green building under the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

The DS Group headquarters, situated in the National Capital Region (NCR), houses the corporate office, an R&D centre and state-of-art manufacturing facilities for confectionery, flavours and fragrances and edible gold and silver embellishments.

The group’s portfolio is extensive and diverse with presence in mouth freshener, food and beverage, confectionery, hospitality, agri, luxury retail, tobacco businesses, among others.

Some of its leading brands are Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Maze, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L’Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, The Manu Maharani and Namah.

“ The Group works on projects across the country to achieve this objective with a focus on critical areas such as Water, Livelihood and Education, which have transformational impact on communities. Future-focused, the Group has been steadily expanding its ‘green’ initiatives, including Energy and Water Conservation, to reflect its response to what the world needs and its own role as a committed corporate citizen,” the DS Group said in a statement.

LEED evaluates green buildings worldwide on seven credit categories --location and transportation, sustainable sites, water efficiency, energy atmosphere, material resources, indoor environment quality, innovation in design process and regional priority.

“In the pursuit of improved prospects for the future generations and safeguarding our resources, we work to balance environmental, societal and economic considerations. Our sustainability initiatives are spread across the country and in the areas of energy management, water management, material conservation, recycling and waste management," said Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of DS Group.

