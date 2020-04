FMCG companies, like many other industries, are facing two major hassles because of the coronavirus lockdown - supply chain disruption and fall in available labourers.

Now, with the government allowing manufacturing-related relaxations in certain green zones starting April 20, FMCG companies are hopeful that this will help them indirectly in restarting activities in industrial clusters.

"Supply chain issues have been the most challenging for us to deal with during the lockdown. We're hoping that things will ease off starting this week. We expect a gradual ramp-up of the supply chain starting this week," said an industry official.

However, FMCG companies are expecting a full ramp-up of the supply chain to take 30-40 days, once the lockdown is fully lifted, which as of now is slated on May 3. They also expect relief on the sourcing of packaging material starting this week.

Labourer Challenge

The other big challenge is the lack of labourers. "Over the last month, we have been trying to convince labourers to come to work. Many of them are scared and some say that their families are not allowing them to work," said an industry official.

Companies have been providing transport, food and even accommodation to labour wherever possible. Despite this, companies are operating at a 20-25 percent labour capacity.

However, with other industrial activity expected to pick up in green zones, FMCG companies are expecting local labour to return to work. Companies are also expecting better distribution to pan out in the green zones as indicated by the government.