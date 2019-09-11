Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale to start on September 29, run till October 4

Walmart-owned online retailer Flipkart on Wednesday has announced that it will kick off its six-day long flagship event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD), from September 29 to October 4. For Flipkart Plus consumers, the sale will kick-start four days earlier, a press release from the Flipkart said.

In order to enhance the consumer experience, Flipkart, has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to design special 10 percent discounts for debit and credit cardholders.

In addition, consumers can avail multiple loan options ranging from Cardless Credit and Flipkart PayLater to No-Cost EMIs on leading bank debit and credit cards

"Every year, The Big Billion Days marks the beginning of India’s festive season and every year we set out to deliver the best possible experience for our consumers and our lakhs of sellers. This year, more than ever, we are partnering with brands, MSMEs, sellers, and artisans to deliver the unparalleled selection and user experience to our consumers,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Flipkart Group said.

The company claims that consumers will have access to the widest selection of brands and products across categories from lakhs of sellers, brands and artisans.

Flipkart said it will offer impressive deals in key categories such as mobiles, gadgets, TVs and appliances among others. Further, to maximise value for consumers, there will be new and exciting offers every single hour by our seller partners, for the entire 144-hour event.