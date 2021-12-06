Flipkart’s 'Big Bachat Dhamal' sale: Last day to make the most of price cuts on smartphones

Flipkart is offering a number of super-saver deals on its ‘Big Bachat Dhamal’ sale, which ends today. A number of smartphones by Realme, Samsung and MotoG are available at attractive prices. Flipkart is also offering freebies like BTC worth Rs 151 from CoinDCX and up to 40 percent off on PharmEasy on select offers.

Here’s a look at some of the top deals on smartphones on Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 50A

Flipkart is offering realme Narzo 50A for Rs 11,499, a discount of 11 percent from the previous price of Rs 12,999. The phone, which comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, is available in Oxygen Green and Oxygen Blue colours. The prices can go down to as low as Rs 10, 250 on exchange of an old phone. Two variants of realme Narzo 50A with 128 GB ROM are available for Rs 12, 499.

Realme GT Master Edition

The realme GT Master Edition with 6GB RAM, 128 GB ROM and a 6.43 inch full HD+ display is available for Rs 25,999, compared to the earlier price of Rs 26,999. Prices can go down to Rs 20,050 on exchange of older phones.

POCO C31

Flipkart is offering a discount of 22 percent on POCO C31 smartphone at Rs 8,499 against the original price of Rs 10,999. The phone comes with a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage which is expandable up to 512 GB. The 64 GB POCO C31 is available for Rs 9,499 against its original price of Rs 11,999.

Realme 8s 5G

The realme 8s 5G with 8 GB RAM is priced at Rs 19,999 as against the original price of Rs 22,999. Buyers can avail a no-cost EMI of Rs 3,334 per month on the phone. The phone is available in 2 colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy F12

Samsung Galaxy F12 with 4 GB RAM is available for Rs 11,499 against the earlier price of Rs 12,999. A bank offer is available to Axis Bank credit card holders. EMI for the phone starts at Rs 399 per month.

Motorola G60

Two variants of the Motorola G60 with 128 GB storage capacity and 6 GB RAM are available at Rs 16,999, a 22 percent discount on Rs 21,999.