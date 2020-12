Flipkart's wholesale arm Flipkart India Private Ltd saw revenue for FY20 jump 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 34,610 crore, while losses decreased by 18 percent to Rs 3,150 crore during the same fiscal, according to regulatory filings sourced from Tofler.

The company’s total expenses were Rs 37,760 crore, up 9 percent year-on-year.

The company is involved in the business of 'cash and carry trading/wholesale trading' and is engaged in wholesale distribution of mobile, television, laptop, tablet, mobile accessory, footwear, clothing, etc.

FY20 was the first full fiscal year after the FDI guidelines late December 2018 brought about several changes to how wholesale arms of companies that run ecommerce marketplaces can operate.

Press Note 2 of December 2018 had specified that no vendor on a marketplace can acquire over 25 percent of its inventory from any of the group companies of the marketplace entity.

Flipkart has been aggressively pushing its wholesale business, and earlier this year, the company also acquired the business of Walmart India, which operates 28 B2B modern wholesale stores under the brand name of 'Best Price'. Flipkart launched Flipkart Wholesale, a B2B online marketplace post the acquisition.

