Retail

Flipkart to roll out reward system SuperCoins from July

Updated : June 27, 2019 06:32 AM IST

"SuperCoins can be earned on all Flipkart transactions and partner services hosted on the Flipkart App and can be redeemed for exciting rewards from an ever-increasing rewards portfolio, making every single transaction a rewarding experience for customers," Flipkart said in a statement.

SuperCoins will work for not only shopping on Flipkart, but also across more than 100 partner brands including Zomato, OYO, UrbanClap, PhonePe and MakeMyTrip, it added.