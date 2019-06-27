Auto
Flipkart to introduce electric vans for deliveries by the end of 2019
Updated : June 27, 2019 08:40 PM IST
Flipkart aims to introduce electric vehicles in its last-mile delivery network in a phased manner.
The company said it will replace nearly 40 percent of its existing last-mile delivery fleet with e-vans by March 2020.
The company is also working on setting up charging infrastructure at its hubs.
