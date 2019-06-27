Flipkart to introduce electric vans for deliveries by the end of 2019

As India picks pace towards a future of electric mobility, Flipkart has announced its own electric mobility vision for deliveries. The e-commerce giant aims to introduce electric vehicles in its last-mile delivery network in a phased manner.

The company said it will replace nearly 40 percent of its existing last-mile delivery fleet with e-vans by March 2020, and will start by deploying 160 e-vans by the end of 2019.

Flipkart said it conducted multiple pilots for electric vehicles (EVs) deployment in its supply chain over the last six months, and has already deployed eight EVs in Hyderabad, 10 in New Delhi and 30 e-bikes in Bangalore.

Flipkart said the company is working with various small manufacturers to get designs suitable for e-commerce deliveries.

Several e-commerce companies are pushing towards electric deliveries. Swiggy recently announced that it was piloting EVs in 10 cities, while Zomato recently partnered with eBikeGo for EV deliveries.