Walmart-owned Flipkart has formally shut down fashion and lifestyle platform Jabong to shift focus completely on its premium clothing platform Myntra, according to an Economic Times report. Users are now being redirected to Myntra from the Jabong app and website.

The move follows a June 2019 report that Flipkart was lowering Jabong's marketing spending and redirecting users to Myntra with attractive incentives.

This initiative will help Flipkart consolidate operations and make its marketing budget efficient, experts were quoted as saying in the report.

In November 2018, after the acquisition of Walmart, Flipkart merged Myntra and Jabong, which led to 150 employees being laid off. In June 2016, Myntra had acquired Jabong in a deal estimated to be worth $70 million, according to The Economic Times report.

Myntra was acquired by Flipkart in 2014 and two years later e-commerce major acquired Jabong. Following the Jabong acquisition, Flipkart had been assimilating the key business functions with Myntra.

Jabong has been witnessing a continuing decline in its traffic. Its daily active users dropped by 10.61 percent in December 2019. According web traffic and market intelligence firm SimilarWeb, Jabong’s app downloads had dropped by 12.71 percent, the ET report added.