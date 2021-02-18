Flipkart pushes Walmart global sales up 5.5% in Q4 to $34.9 billion

US retail giant Walmart on Thursday said its international sales grew 5.5 percent to $34.9 billion in the fourth quarter, led by "strong topline growth" across Indian e-commerce arm Flipkart and some other markets.

Walmart International — which includes the company's operations in markets like India, China, Japan, Africa, Canada, UK, Mexico and Chile — had posted a net sales of $33 billion in the year-ago period.

The Bentonville-based company saw its total revenue rising 7.3 percent to a record $152.1 billion in the fourth quarter. On a full-year basis, Walmart's revenue was up 6.7 percent to $559.2 billion.

"Walmart International net sales were $34.9 billion, an increase of 5.5 percent. Net sales in constant currency increased 6.3 percent, led by Flipkart, Mexico and Canada," Walmart said in its earning statement.

Walmart's net sales in the US, which is its biggest market, was up 7.9 percent to $99.6 billion in the reported quarter from $92.3 billion in the year-ago period.

Walmart Inc owns a majority share in Flipkart. It had invested $16 billion in 2018 in the Bengaluru-based e-commerce platform. In July last year, it led a $1.2-billion round in Flipkart, valuing the e-commerce firm at $24.9 billion.

"The shape of our portfolio is changing and we are focusing our resources on the markets where we see the greatest opportunity for long term and sustainable profitable growth," Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna said. She added that building an ecosystem on mutual enforcing assets with customer at the centre is Walmart's path to win the future of retail across international markets.

"I am more confident than ever in the work that they're (Flipkart and PhonePe) doing to serve our customers in India, and they're building a strong business, and helping support economic growth right across the country," she added. She added that both the businesses have consistently delivered on the expectations, and Flipkart is positioned to "win India's e-commerce future".