Flipkart pushes Walmart global sales up 5.5% in Q4 to $34.9 billion Updated : February 18, 2021 11:56 PM IST The Bentonville-based company saw its total revenue rising 7.3 percent to a record $152.1 billion in the fourth quarter. Walmart's net sales in the US, which is its biggest market, was up 7.9 percent to $99.6 billion in the reported quarter from $92.3 billion in the year-ago period. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply