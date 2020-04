As per the new guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the government has allowed the sale of all products on e-commerce websites from April 20.

Websites like Amazon and Flipkart have only been delivering essential grocery and medical items amid the lockdown. However, they had to hold back taking new orders due to a massive surge in demand.

“Digital economy is critical to the services sector and is important for national growth. Accordingly, e-commerce operations, operations of IT and IT-enabled services, data and call centers for Government activities, and online teaching and distance learning are all permitted activities now,” a statement issued by the government read.

After the new guidelines from MHA, e-commerce giant Flipkart said that it will start accepting orders for all the non-essential items from April 20 in compliance with the guidelines issued by the government. “As a marketplace e-commerce player, we believe that it is our responsibility to enable sellers and the MSME community to bounce back and responsibly facilitate economic activity,” said a Flipkart Group spokesperson to news18.com.

“Our seller support team is providing constant counsel and on-ground support to sellers on our platform to help them resume operations in a few days. Our analytics teams are supporting sellers with market intelligence to ensure smooth listings on the platforms. Also, our supply chain team continues to maintain an intense focus on safety and health procedures in our facilities and staff that will support the movement of goods for sellers,” said the company.

As per the fresh guidelines, the vehicles that are used by e-commerce companies will be allowed to ply with permission. “Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions,” the guidelines read.

The guidelines say that all goods traffic will be allowed by ply across the country, except the demarcated containment zones, hotspots or red zones where the spread of infection or the risk, is high.