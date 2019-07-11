In association with
Flipkart parent Walmart told US government India e-commerce rules regressive, warned of trade impact

Updated : July 11, 2019 09:09 PM IST

Walmart told the US government privately in January that India's new investment rules for e-commerce were regressive and had the potential to hurt trade ties.
Differences over e-commerce regulations have become one of the biggest issues in frayed trade ties between New Delhi and Washington.
Walmart's problems in India highlight the regulatory complications it faces as it restructures its international business to boost growth and online sales.
