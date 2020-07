E-commerce platform Flipkart has taken a plunge in social commerce with its independent value platform, 2GUD.

The social commerce platform will give users a video shopping experience with influencers sharing fashion trends, beauty tips, reviewing gadgets, etc., the company said in a statement.

The influencers will curate their favourite products as part of their collection in the virtual store, which will also allow consumers to shop for the products which are part of the videos, without moving away from the video interface in a content-to-commerce experience.

Chanakya Gupta, head of 2GUD at Flipkart, said: “We want the next 200 million customers to be able to experience social commerce comfortably and build their trust on 2GUD as they come on to the platform for an engaging shopping experience.

“Influencers are changing the landscape of online retail and bringing greater opportunities for social commerce platforms in India. With millions of followers across the country, they have the potential to impact consumer’s buying decisions.

“With this focus, we have specially curated a set of influencers who are best positioned to understand our target audience and help them through their buying decisions on the platform.”

Starting with the launch of social commerce on its app, 2GUD will expand the feature to its mobile site and website.

2GUD currently caters to more than 600 verticals and has more than a million customers across upwards of 15,000 pincodes in India, Flipkart said.