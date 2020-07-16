  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Business

Flipkart introduces ‘Part Payment’ to reduce product returns, but cash may still be king

Updated : July 16, 2020 07:35 PM IST

Flipkart said it has launched the new payment feature for a few categories to begin with
Despite companies pushing for digital payments over the last few years, cash on delivery still makes up the majority of online orders, seller associations said
Flipkart introduces ‘Part Payment’ to reduce product returns, but cash may still be king

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 profit dips 4.35% to Rs 54.23 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 profit dips 4.35% to Rs 54.23 crore

OVL, OIL Mozambique gas project secures $14.9 billion debt to finance $24.1 billion LNG project

OVL, OIL Mozambique gas project secures $14.9 billion debt to finance $24.1 billion LNG project

Dubai hospital waives Rs 1.52 crore bill of Telangana worker treated for COVID-19

Dubai hospital waives Rs 1.52 crore bill of Telangana worker treated for COVID-19

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement