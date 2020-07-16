Business Flipkart introduces ‘Part Payment’ to reduce product returns, but cash may still be king Updated : July 16, 2020 07:35 PM IST Flipkart said it has launched the new payment feature for a few categories to begin with Despite companies pushing for digital payments over the last few years, cash on delivery still makes up the majority of online orders, seller associations said Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply