Retail
Flipkart Group sees revenues cross $6 billion, losses down 63% in FY19
Updated : November 01, 2019 05:40 PM IST
Flipkart Private Limited, registered in Singapore, saw a 63 percent reduction in losses to Rs 17,231 crore from Rs 46,895 crore in the fiscal.
Employee benefits expenses shot up to Rs 4,282 crore from Rs 2,683 crore.
Flipkart Group also was active in acquisitions in the year, making five such investments.
