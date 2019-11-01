#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

Flipkart Group sees revenues cross $6 billion, losses down 63% in FY19

Updated : November 01, 2019 05:40 PM IST

Flipkart Private Limited, registered in Singapore, saw a 63 percent reduction in losses to Rs 17,231 crore from Rs 46,895 crore in the fiscal.
Employee benefits expenses shot up to Rs 4,282 crore from Rs 2,683 crore.
Flipkart Group also was active in acquisitions in the year, making five such investments.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Yes Bank posts Rs 600.1 crore net loss in September quarter

Yes Bank posts Rs 600.1 crore net loss in September quarter

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on November 1

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on November 1

Brokerages not pleased by $1.2 billion investment offer to Yes Bank. Here's why

Brokerages not pleased by $1.2 billion investment offer to Yes Bank. Here's why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV