Flipkart Group sees revenues cross $6 billion, losses down 63% in FY19

Walmart-owned Flipkart Private Limited, which includes the eponymous ecommerce platform, payments app PhonePe, fashion platform Myntra and logistics and wholesale business, has recorded revenues of over $6 billion in FY19.

This is a 42 percent increase in the group’s revenue from the previous year’s revenue of Rs 30,644 crore or $4.32 billion, according to business intelligence platform paper.vc.

Flipkart Private Limited, registered in Singapore, saw a 63 percent reduction in losses to Rs 17,231 crore from Rs 46,895 crore in the fiscal.

The fall in expenses mainly came from the fall in finance costs from the FY18 fiscal, according to the filings, which showed that the finance costs fell to Rs 4,282 crore from Rs 40,937 crore in FY18.

“The massive decline in expenditure is attributable to a steep decline in finance costs rather than any overall optimisation in operating expenses. Finance cost comprised a large part of FY’18 expenditure, largely attributed to the accounting treatment of convertible securities. If one were to exclude finance costs, overall group expenditure actually went up by 118 percent,” Vivek Durai, co-founder of paper.vc.

Employee benefits expenses shot up to Rs 4,282 crore from Rs 2,683 crore, while expenses from depreciation, amortisation and impairment also saw a big jump to Rs 3,502 crore in FY19 from Rs 692 crore.

Flipkart Group also was active in acquisitions in the year, making five such investments, for which the company said goodwill of Rs 249 crore has been recognised on the fair value of net assets acquired of Rs 71 crore.

The company spent Rs 332 crore on acquisitions, including $21.4 million on the September 2018 acquisition of Israel-based Upstream Commerce and $10.5 million on the acquisition of Bangalore-based Liv AI.