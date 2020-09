Flipkart Wholesale, a venture of the homegrown Flipkart Group, on Wednesday launched its operations with an aim to connect local manufacturers withretailers and bring the entire wholesale marketplace at theirfingertips using technology.

Flipkart Wholesale said it is offering a one-stopsolution for the retail ecosystem, which will offer Indianbusinesses a wide selection of products at significant value,powered by technology and with an aim to grow their business.

The platform is currently available for fashionretailers, especially footwear and apparel, in Gurugram, Delhiand Bengaluru, with plans to expand to Mumbai as well, thecompany said in a press release.

Flipkart Wholesale also plans to expandto 20 more cities and in categories such as Home, Kitchen andGrocery.

The B2B digital platform is available for retailers onthe Google Play Store.

It aims to rope in over 300 strategicpartners and have over two lakh listings in two months.Additionally, the platform will enable the onboarding of 50brands and over 250 local manufacturers in the coming days,the company said.