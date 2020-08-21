Retail Flipkart enables cross-border trade, partners with Sastodeal in Nepal Updated : August 21, 2020 03:59 PM IST In a first-of-its-kind partnership for the company, lakhs of Flipkart sellers will now have access to Nepalese customers Sastodeal will host over 5000 product verticals from Flipkart Marketplace The venture claims this partnership with Sastodeal will build the long-term development of the e-commerce industry in both countries. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply