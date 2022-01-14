Flipkart Big Savings Day sale starts Jan 17; here’s how you can get iPhone 12 for Rs 43,000

Flipkart's next major sale between January 17 and 22 will offer huge discounts on a broad range of smartphones and gadgets. But iPhone lovers should be more excited than others.

They can grab an iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 43,000. iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 60,499 at present with a Rs 15,450 exchange discount. With a 5 per cent additional cashback on Axis Bank credit cards issued by Flipkart , iPhone 12's actual price falls to Rs 42,797.

The iPhone 12 comes with Apple's new A14 Bionic processor, a Super Retina XDR display, a more enduring Ceramic Shield front cover, and a MagSafe feature for more seamless wireless charging and accessory support.

Deep Fusion to offer more details in low-light conditions, Smart HDR 3 to effectively balance all the details in a scene, and Night Mode Time Lapse for time-lapse photography at night are among the phone's other cutting-edge features.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini on the other hand is currently available for Rs 49,499, with a Rs 15,450 exchange bonus.

With a 5 percent additional cashback on Axis Bank credit cards issued by Flipkart, the iPhone 12 mini's price dips to Rs 32,822.