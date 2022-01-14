Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to start from January 17 with deals on smartphones, TVs and more

For its Big Saving Days Sale, e-commerce major Flipkart will be offering deals, discounts and mega offers on items like smartphones, electronics, TVs and more. The sale will open on January 17 and close on 22. Flipkart Plus members can, however, access the sale early from January 16, 12 AM (midnight). New deals will be unlocked everyday at 12 PM (noon).

The Walmart-owned company announced that it will be offering deals on smartphone brands like Apple, Realme, Poco, Mi, and Samsung, among others. Flipkart is offering additional discounts in the form of best value on exchange of older devices and no-cost EMIs.

The sale will see 80 percent discounts being offered on electronics gadgets and wearables. Laptops will be available at discounts of up to 40 percent, while smartwatches and other wearables will witness up to 60 percent reduction in prices. Gaming consoles and accessories will get discounts of up to 60 percent, while top-selling tablets will be seeing 45 percent discount. Cameras and accessories also have a discount of 80 percent.

TVs from companies like Mi, Realme, Samsung and OnePlus, and other brands, will be available at discounts of up to 70 percent. Other home appliances like water purifiers, geysers, fans and more will also be sold on discount.