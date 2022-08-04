Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to start from August 6; check details

By CNBCTV18.com

E-commerce platform Flipkart will be hosting another edition of its Big Saving Days sale from August 6 at midnight till August 10.

During the five-day sale, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit card users will be able to claim 10 percent instant discounts. Apart from this, there will be other bank offers on EMI transactions during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

On August 3 and 4, Flipkart will host ‘Shop at Sale Price Before Sale’ where buyers will be able to avail discounts on multiple products before the big sale starts.

What’s on offer

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale will offer deals on smartphones from Apple, Nothing, Motorola, Oppo, Vivo and other brands.

Up to 80 percent discount will be available on electronic devices such as laptops, tablets, gaming monitors, headphones and speakers, the Flipkart webpage revealed. Those planning to buy computer accessories can avail up to 70 percent discount.

On home appliances like television, refrigerators, air conditioners, microwaves and washing machines, Flipkart is offering discounts up to 75 percent.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company is offering a discount of 50-80 percent on fashion products, while beauty, food, sports items and home and kitchen essentials will be available at a starting price of Rs 49 and Rs 99.

Rush hour

During the ‘Big Saving Days’ sale, some of the best deals will be available at 12 am, 8 am and 4 pm. Prices of products will also be at their lowest from 12 pm to 10 pm under ‘Tick Tock Deals’. On the first day, August 6, Flipkart will have the ‘Rush Hours' from 12 am to 2 am.

The sale will begin early for Flipkart Plus members, who will also be able to avail free delivery and additional benefits such as exclusive prices on new launches.

Meanwhile, rival Amazon has also announced the Great Freedom Festival from August 6 to 10, offering big savings to buyers across different product categories. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, SBI credit card users will be able to avail an additional instant discount of 10 percent on products.