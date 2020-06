Walmart-owned online retailer Flipkart has commenced the 'Big Saving Days sale' on Tuesday. The five-day sale that will last till Saturday will allow customers to purchase various products including smartphones and accessories at highly discounted rates.

To make the sale even more interesting, the e-commerce platform will also offer additional discounts to HDFC Bank customers such as 10 percent instant discount on using HDFC Bank Cards or EMI transactions.

The sale comes at a time when the country is slowly taking baby steps to re-emerge from the lockdown that has affected millions.

While many products are available as part of the deal, the most popular are the numerous smartphones sold at exciting rates. This includes minimum Rs 4,000 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy S20 when purchased using HDFC card. Apple iPhone SE is available with a flat discount of Rs 3,600.