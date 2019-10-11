Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 12 offering massive discounts
Updated : October 11, 2019 03:45 PM IST
Just as expected, the Flipkart Plus customers will be able to get access to the sale four hours before the general masses i.e. from 8:00 pm on October 11.
Flipkart has associated with State Bank of India (SBI) where the state-run credit cardholders will get an opportunity to avail a 10 percent instant discount on their orders.
