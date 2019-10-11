Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 12 offering massive discounts

Walmart-backed Flipkart just concluded its Big Billion Days 2019 sale and the company is ready for its next big sale. The Big Diwali sale will embark on October 12.

The five-day sale will offer discounts and bundled offers on smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs, appliances and a lot more. This sale gives you the chance to nab some very flashy deals if you missed out on the Big Billion Days sale.

Just as expected, the Flipkart Plus customers will be able to get access to the sale four hours before the general masses i.e. from 8:00 pm on October 11. Everyone else will be able to get their hands on the discounts from midnight, October 12.

Flipkart has associated with State Bank of India (SBI) where the state-run credit cardholders will get an opportunity to avail a 10 percent instant discount on their orders.

Apart from this, Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2019 will also include no-cost EMI options, bundled exchange offers and discounted protection plans on select mobile phones.

The Big Diwali Sale 2019 on Flipkart promises to bring discounts on mobile phones from top brands. The online marketplace will also offer its buyback guarantee where customers can pay a small amount for an assured buyback value on their smartphone purchases.

Some of the phones who are going to offer deals have been listed like Realme C2, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Samsung Galaxy S9, Moto E6s, Vivo V17 Pro, Realme 5 and more. The newly launched Redmi 8 will also be put on sale during the Flipkart sale.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, which cost Rs 11,802 will come at an effective price of Rs 10,999 during the Diwali sale, which is inclusive of Rs 1,000 exchange discount. Its big league features include a 48-megapixel dual camera setup and a Snapdragon 675 SoC. The Realme C2, which cost Rs 6,260 will be listed at its usual price of Rs 5,999, but it will be purchasable in two new colour options – Diamond Ruby and Diamond Sapphire.

The Redmi Note 7S will come at a price of Rs 8,999 in the sale instead of its starting price of Rs 10,999. Realme 5 is coming with a discount of Rs 1,000 and the price is Rs 8,999. The Redmi K20 Pro will show up at Rs 24,999 which had its original price starting at Rs 29,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 (Rs 35,999) and Samsung Galaxy S9+ (Rs 44,999) are listed at a starting price of Rs 29,999. Samsung Galaxy A50 (Rs 17,196) is also coming with a price cut of Rs 16,999 only the last revised price being Rs 18,490.

Besides deals on mobile phones, Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale will also offer up to 75 percent discount on over 50,000 products in its TVs and appliances category. The electronics category will see up to 90 percent discount on top-selling products. These will include headphones, speakers, laptops, cameras, smartwatches, and other products.