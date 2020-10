The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale began on Thursday for the e-commerce major's elite members or popularly known as Flipkart Plus members. The sale will open for everyone on October 16 at noon. This time the e-commerce firm has also provided an enticing opportunity to its customers to book their products in advance at just Rs 1. The balance can be paid on October 16 when the sale officially begins.

Additionally, SBI credit and debit cards holder will also get an instant discount of 10 percent during the festive sale. The company has also come up with irresistible offers including no-cost EMI options to users and cashback prizes.

Here are some of the top deals of the festive sale:

Best offers on Smartphones:

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ was launched with a starting price of Rs 77, 900. Going by the Flipkart teaser, the same phone will now be available at a starting price of Rs 49,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ would be available for Rs 54,999, instead of its actual market price of Rs 85,000.

The famous Poco X2 would be up for grabs at Rs 16,499 instead of its actual price of Rs 18,999.

Motorola's newly launched smartphone E7 Plus and G9 will be available at discounted prices. The E7 Plus model was launched in September at Rs 9499, and will now be available at a price of Rs 8999 during the sale.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 will sell at a discount of Rs 1,000. The starting price of the smartphone is Rs 11,499. Redmi's K20 Pro will now be available at a starting price of Rs 22,999, instead of Rs 24,999.

Redmi K20 Pro

Customers will witness many mobile phones going on their first sale during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale. These include Google Pixel 4a, Samsung Galaxy F41, Realme 7i and Xiaomi's Mi 10T series.

Google Pixel 4a

Laptops and other electronic devices:

High-quality gaming laptops will be available with a minimum discount of 25 percent. The laptops and desktops will start at Rs 10,990. Ultra-Light and thin laptops can be booked with a discount of up to 40 percent.

The HP Pavilion Gaming Core laptop i5 processor is priced at Rs. 62,990 as opposed to its MRP of Rs. 75,929.

HP Pavillion 14 (File image)

Thomson has announced that it would sell its Television sets starting from Rs 5999. Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Television will be available at Rs. 58,999. The market price of the same set is priced at Rs. 1,09,900.