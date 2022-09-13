Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to start soon, check details here

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Flipkart has not yet revealed the festive sale date, but Big Billion Days sale is expected to be launched around the same time as Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, which starts from September 23.

E-commerce giant Flipkart is set to launch its Big Billion Days Sale ahead of the festive season. The event will see huge discounts on premium brands. Not just gadgets, the Big Billion Day 2022 will offer top deals on other products like clothing, footwear, furniture and beauty products among others. The company has already revealed that top deals will be available on different smartphones like Realme, Poco, Vivo and Samsung during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale.

Date

Although Flipkart has not yet revealed the festive sale date, it is expected to take place around the same time as Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, which will start on September 23. Initially, the sale and the deals will be available for Amazon Prime users and later for all.

ALSO READ: Flipkart launches domestic and international hotel booking services

Deals on smartphones

The official page for the Flipkart sale reveals that Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G will be available at Rs 33,999 onwards instead of Rs 47,990. Similarly, buyers can avail of a 23 percent discount on Oppo Reno8 5G which will be available at Rs 26,999 onwards during the sale instead of Rs 38,999. The price of Motorola Edge 30 will drop 22 percent from Rs 30,999 to Rs 22,749 in the upcoming sale.

These prices will be effective after bank offers and other discounts. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer an additional 10 percent discount up to Rs 1,500 on purchases during the sale.

The official page revealed that Realme 9 5G Speed Edition will see the ‘craziest offer’ during the sale. However, Flipkart did not disclose the price of the device after the discount. At present, the smartphone is available for Rs 24,999.

Although the e-commerce platform has not revealed the discount details on Apple iPhone models, i t has assured buyers of the best deals on various models launched in India during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022.

Other offers

Apart from smartphones, the upcoming sale will offer up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories, including headphones and wireless earphones. Other electronic goods like air conditioners will see discounts of up to 50 percent during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022.