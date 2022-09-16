    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022: Unmissable deals on smart wearables
    Some of the latest smart wearables are available at the lowest prices on Flipkart during the mega sale.. Here’s a look at the top smart wearable deals to grab during the Big Billion Days.

    The seven-day Big Billion Days Sale of Flipkart is set to begin from September 23. The e-commerce giant has revealed a slew of offers on various products. There will be a discount of up to 80 percent on smart wearables.
    Here’s a look at the top smart wearable deals to grab during the Big Billion Days.
    Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz Smartwatch
    The smartwatch from Noise is available at a price of Rs 3,499 instead of Rs 7,999 after a discount of 56 percent. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank card can get an additional cashback of up to 5 percent. The watch comes with Bluetooth calling facility, in-built microphone, a 1.78-inch AMOLED Always on Display with several sports modes and health tracking.
    Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro
    The smartwatch from Fire-Boltt comes at a price of Rs 2,499 instead of Rs 7,999 after as discount of 68 percent. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank card can get an additional cashback of up to 5 percent. The smartwatch comes with bluetooth calling facility, 120 sports modes, IP67 water resistance technology and 1.69HD display with 2.5D curved glass.
    DIZO Watch R Talk by Realme
    The DIZO Watch R Talk comes at a price of Rs 4,999 instead of Rs 6,999 after a discount of 28 percent. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank card can get an additional cashback of up to 5 percent. It comes with advanced calling feature with voice assistant and noise cancellation, a 1.3'ultra-sharp amoled display with 550 nitsbrightness and up-to 10 days battery (takes 2 hours to full charge).
    Ambrane Wise-Eon
    The Ambrane Wise-Eon comes at a price of Rs 1,499 instead of Rs 4,999 after a discount of 70 percent. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank card can get an additional cashback of up to 5 percent. It comes with bluetooth calling with inbuilt mic, inbuilt speaker, and dialer. It features a 1.69-inch full touch screen with square lucid display, 450 nits brightness, and 2.5d curved glass.
    Boult Cosmic
    The Boult Cosmic smartwatch comes at a price of Rs 1,799 instead of Rs 5,999 after a discount of 70 percent. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank card can get an additional cashback of up to 5 percent. Customers can also get an extra 10 percent off (price inclusive of cashback/coupon).
    It comes with 1.69" TFT LCD HD screen, 475 nits peak brightness display, smart notification, 10 days battery life and it full charges in 2.5 hrs.
    Also read: Older iPhones get massive cuts on Amazon and Flipkart: Check revised prices
