With the onset of the festive season, Flipkart's Big Billion Day and Amazon's Great Indian Sale are around the corner. The e-commerce giants have teased exciting new discounts on mobile handsets, electronic devices and a host of other lucrative deals.

As people remain sceptical about stepping out of homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the e-commerce giants are hoping to capitalise on their annual sales, by offering bumper discounts during the festive period.

Here's what to expect:

Amazon and Flipkart have not yet announced dates for the sale, but Flipkart has confirmed it has partnered with SBI Bank for its Big Billion Day sale, wherein customers would get a 10 percent instant discount on purchases. Moreover, those who make payments via Paytm would get assured cashbacks.

Flipkart has already listed many deals and offers on its website and will offer no-cost EMI options for purchases made via ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv cardholders among others.

Amazon is promising never seen before prices on a range mobile handsets and accessories along with low and affordable prices on other electronic goods and accessories.

Just like Amazon, Flipkart is also offering an "early pass" for Plus members. The e-commerce giant is willing to offer the "biggest offers on smartphones" including mobile protection for just Re 1 and exchange offers.