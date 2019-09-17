Flipkart boosts fintech services by 3x ahead of festive season

E-commerce major Flipkart has expanded the distribution reach of its fintech services such as Flipkart Pay Later and Cardless Credit to increase access to credit and affordability options ahead of the festive season.

The firm has increased the distribution reach of its fintech services threefold compared to the previous festive season. The move would become an important growth lever for a host of categories such as fashion, grocery, and electronic accessories, among others, the company said in a statement.

Flipkart Pay Later enables a customer to shop throughout the month, up to a predefined credit limit, and pay a consolidated bill at the end of the month.

Buy Now Pay Later offers credit up to Rs 5,000 at no extra cost. It offers convenience of shopping through one-click instant checkout and refund, up to 40 days of credit at no extra cost and a consolidated bill generated for the entire month.

Cardless Credit extends credit of up to Rs 100,000 to shop and pay in easy EMIs for a maximum period of 12 months.

Recently, Flipkart had announced its own co-branded credit card in partnership with Axis Bank.