Flipkart, Amazon, others rush to pull vaping devices after India ban

Amazon.com, Walmart-ownedÂ FlipkartÂ and other e-commerce portals inÂ IndiaÂ scrambled on Thursday toÂ pullÂ listings ofÂ vapingÂ products a dayÂ afterÂ the federal government imposed a nationwideÂ banÂ on electronic cigarettes.

Warning of an "epidemic" among young people,Â IndiaÂ banned sale, production, import and advertising of e-cigarettes, dealing a blow to plans of companies such as Philip Morris International and Juul Labs to sell the products inÂ India.

Websites such as Vapestop and Litejoy, which offeredÂ vapingÂ products online, discontinued their operations and ran disclaimers related to the government order.

VapingÂ products, however, were still available onÂ Amazon'sÂ IndiaÂ site, whileÂ FlipkartÂ and Softbank-backed Snapdeal removed e-cigarettes which were available earlier in the day, Reuters found.

"Online advertising and sales areÂ banned. E-commerce service providers should take down the advertisements and sale offers immediately," Vikas Sheel, a senior health ministry official told Reuters, when asked about the online listings.

Amazon'sÂ IndiaÂ site was selling the "Honey Badger" vape device, which resembles a USB flash drive, for 2,799 rupees ($39.35), with flavoured refills.Â FlipkartÂ had also listed the product earlier.

AmazonÂ said e-cigarettes are not allowed to be listed or sold onÂ Amazon.co.in as per its policy and it takes action if it learns about sellers evasively listing a prohibited product.

A source with direct knowledge said thatÂ AmazonÂ was working to quickly remove the listings.

FlipkartÂ in a statement said it was aware of theÂ banÂ order and was working with sellers to remove all such products.

Snapdeal, another leading e-commerce website inÂ India, said the e-cigarette category had been disabled.

On Wednesday,Â India's health ministry said use of e-cigarettes had increased exponentially and acquired epidemic proportions in developed countries, especially among youth and children.

India'sÂ banÂ was issued through an executive order, which has been in force since Wednesday night, a health ministry spokeswoman said.

vapingÂ

Â IndiaÂ