Business
Flipkart adds 50,000 direct jobs ahead of festive season sale
Updated : September 24, 2019 03:36 PM IST
Flipkart said in the run-up to its annual festive season sales, it expects to have increased the indirect jobs through the seller network by 30 percent as compared to last year taking it to 6.5 lakh.
The annual six-day event begins on September 29.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more