Reliance’s JioMart website has finally launched, with the service now available beyond the initial areas it operated in during its testing phase.

As a curious tester, I placed an order for a few basic things like cookies and snacks. While I await delivery, here’s what my first impression looks like.

Website

Jiomart.com has a clean user interface that first asks for pin code verification. Categories are listed as Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy & Bakery, Snacks and Packaged Foods, Beverages, Personal Care, Homecare and baby care.

Assortment

Multiple Products are listed with various manufacturer names and private labels while prices mentioned with discount to MRP.

However, a cursory glance across the number of products offered seems lower than other apps like DMart Ready, Big Bazaar, Amazon, BigBasket, Grofers etc. This may increase as the business scales up and the model evolves.

Ordering Process

The website has a clean interface, and the ordering process is smooth. A few verification details (no different from other e-commerce companies), address and OTP later, I was redirected to the payment page. Options included all Netbanking, cards and wallets.

Opportunities

JioMart’s biggest opportunity lies in being able to deliver during tough times like this. Apps like Grofers, BigBasket and even DMART Ready have delayed delivery schedules and minimum order prices. If it is able to smoothly deliver on its promise, it stands to make serious headway into customers’ homes and buying habits, given Jio’s scale and ecosystem.

Prices

A quick comparison with D-Mart Ready (the price leader across multiple categories) suggests Jio Mart prices are slightly higher than DMART Ready for products like cooking oil and salt etc. However for Amul products, JioMart’s price leadership stands out. JioMart imposes a delivery charge of Rs 40.

Below are a few screenshots with price comparison between JioMart and its peers.