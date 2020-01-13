#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

FIR against Amazon for allegedly selling toilet mats with Golden Temple's image

Updated : January 13, 2020 06:54 AM IST

The e-commerce major has earlier faced flak as well for letting sellers put such products for sale on the platform.
Earlier in 2018, Amazon was slammed by several Sikh bodies for selling doormats, rugs and toilet accessories bearing the image of the highly-revered Golden Temple.
FIR against Amazon for allegedly selling toilet mats with Golden Temple's image
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

IFIN recovers Rs 1,379 crore loan; gross NPA at 97%

IFIN recovers Rs 1,379 crore loan; gross NPA at 97%

Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises 1.75 billion euro to refinance debt

Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises 1.75 billion euro to refinance debt

Overdrive: 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

Overdrive: 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV