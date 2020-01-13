Retail
FIR against Amazon for allegedly selling toilet mats with Golden Temple's image
Updated : January 13, 2020 06:54 AM IST
The e-commerce major has earlier faced flak as well for letting sellers put such products for sale on the platform.
Earlier in 2018, Amazon was slammed by several Sikh bodies for selling doormats, rugs and toilet accessories bearing the image of the highly-revered Golden Temple.
