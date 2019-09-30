Filpkart’s Big Billion Sale is live: Top smartphone deals under Rs 10,000

The festive season is here and so are online sales. So, if you are looking for a sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone set, there are some good deals available on Flipkart's Big Billion Sale which began on September 29 and ends on October 4. Here are our top picks.

Offered price at Amazon: Rs 9,999

Nokia has come up with some serious discount offer on its 6.1 Plus model, featuring 5.8-inch full HD display, 16 MP+5MP dual rear cameras and 16MP front camera for lifelike selfies. Besides, it comes with a powerful octa-core processor and 3060 mAh battery to save you from frequent charging.

Offered price at Amazon: Rs 11,821 onwards

With 48MP+5MP rear camera and 13MP front camera, this China-based smartphone company Redmi is offering its Note 7S at nearly a 30 percent discount. The 64GB model comes with 4000 mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor, which for its price, is a steal.

Offered price at Amazon: Rs 10,999 for 32 GB model

This Shenzhen-based Chinese smartphone company, Realme has been producing some amazing, budget smartphones lately. The Realme 5 64 GB model, having a sound display and picture-perfect quad-camera fits just right to this list.

Price after discount: Rs 7,990

How can we not mention Samsung in this smartphone list? The South Korean giant’s Galaxy A10 model boost 2 GB RAM, expandable storage up to 512 GB, 6.2-inch HD display, and 13MP Rear and 5MP front camera for crisp pictures is available for Rs 7,990.

Offered price at Amazon: Rs 8,290

Another from Redmi, this Note 5 Gold model is just the right match to this list. It features a 5.9-inch full HD display along with a 12MP rear and 5MP front camera, and long-lasting battery life and incredible performance, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

Price after discount: Rs 5,990